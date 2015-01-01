Abstract

Exposure of children to their parents' intimate partner violence (IPV) is recognized as an adverse childhood experience that has a significant impact on the overall healthy development of the children and this research summarizes all relevant literature to determine the prevalence, impacts, risks, and protective factors of adolescents subjected to parental IPV since childhood. The literature in this scoping was scrutinized based on both inclusion, exclusion criteria. Almost 15 articles were reviewed out of 118 related literature sourced from electronic databases such as PubMed, Scopus, Research Gate, and Google Scholar published in the year 2016-2021. The search method followed Mays, Roberts, and Popay's process of gathering relevant literature and mapping important ideas to capture the available data in a study topic, especially the one which lacked proper evaluation. The results of this review of the literature indicate that parental IPV is a pervasive problem that impairs the adolescent's overall well-being. It also highlights a range of protective factors that can mitigate the impact of parental IPV. The findings of this scoping review have implications for practice and policy. Given the enormous scope and burden of children's parental IPV exposure, intervention techniques to safeguard this vulnerable population and enhance well-being are urgently needed.

