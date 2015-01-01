|
Citation
|
Keller AR, Kanaley RL, Starr T, Strollo B, Scharf M, Massachi S, Angell L, Clough CD, Schriefer J. Hosp. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Hospital Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35476133
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Patient aggression in the health care workplace has increased significantly, and the impact of workplace violence can be profound, including psychological trauma and lost productivity. We suspect these safety events are often unreported, leading to missed opportunities to design interventions to reduce harm. The primary aim of the interdisciplinary quality improvement team was to increase staff reporting of safety events utilizing our event reporting system related to the care of verbally and/or physically aggressive pediatric patients by 10% over a 12-month period.
Language: en