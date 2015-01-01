Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient aggression in the health care workplace has increased significantly, and the impact of workplace violence can be profound, including psychological trauma and lost productivity. We suspect these safety events are often unreported, leading to missed opportunities to design interventions to reduce harm. The primary aim of the interdisciplinary quality improvement team was to increase staff reporting of safety events utilizing our event reporting system related to the care of verbally and/or physically aggressive pediatric patients by 10% over a 12-month period.



METHODS: An interdisciplinary quality improvement team addressed existing gaps in the care of pediatric inpatients with escalating behavior. Interventions included a survey of staff knowledge, use of the care guideline for management, updates to the electronic medical record, patient aggression screening tool, an electronic order set, and an online education module. The primary outcome measure was the number of reported staff safety events related to the care of aggressive patients. Compliance with the use of the pediatric aggression risk screening tool was tracked as a process measure.



RESULTS: The reporting of safety events related to the care of aggressive patients increased from just <1.0 events per 1000 patient days to 3.0 with special cause variation observed on a statistical process control chart. The compliance with the use of the pediatric aggression risk screening tool improved during the time of the project, nearing 90%.



CONCLUSIONS: A variety of interventions aimed to address pediatric inpatient aggression can improve the reporting of events related to workplace violence and foster a culture of employee safety.

