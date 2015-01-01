SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cicero FR, Russano JS, Sanchez N, Maffucci D. J. Athl. Train. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))

10.4085/1062-6050-0475.21

35475901

Concussion resulting from athletic activities is a frequent occurrence in youth, collegiate, and professional sports. The first step in concussion treatment is usually the self-reporting of concussion symptoms by athletes. Unfortunately, over the past decade, concussion non disclosure has remained a prominent issue in concussion identification. The present article begins with a summary of the prominent theories currently being used to explain the deficit in concussion reporting (i.e., lack of concussion knowledge, negative attitudes towards reporting, and socio-ecological models). Unfortunately, current literature indicates that these theories may not often lead to effective treatments for reporting behavior. We then present an alternative model of concussion reporting, one based on the theories of behavior analysis. The deficit in concussion reporting by athletes may be explained in a comprehensive yet parsimonious way through the behavior analytic principles of differential reinforcement and punishment. We also present directions for potential intervention strategies based on behavioral theory.


Sports; Behavior Analysis; Concussion Reporting; Punishment; Reinforcement

