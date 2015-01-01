Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine gender differences on the Concussion Clinical Profile Screen (CP Screen) in adolescents following sport-related concussion (SRC).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: A concussion specialty clinic. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 276 adolescent (Age=15.02 ± 1.43 yrs; Female= 152 [55%]) athletes with a recent (≤30 days) diagnosed concussion. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The five CP Screen profiles (e.g., anxiety/mood, cognitive/fatigue, migraine, vestibular, ocular), and two modifiers (e.g., neck, sleep), symptom total, and symptom severity scores were compared using a series of Mann-Whitney U tests between males and females.



RESULTS: Females (n=152) scored significantly higher than males (n=124) on the <.001) factor scores, but not the migraine (U =7768, z =-2.52, p =.01) factor scores. Females also cognitive/fatigue (U = 7160.50, z = -3.46, p =.001) and anxiety/mood (U =7059, z =-3.62, p endorsed a significantly higher number of symptoms (n=124) (U = 27233, z =-3.33, p =.001) and scored higher in symptom severity (U =7049, z =-3.60, p <.001) than males.



CONCLUSIONS: Among adolescents, symptom endorsement on the CP Screen varies on the basis of gender, and clinicians need to be aware of differences especially when evaluating post-concussion presentation in the absence of baseline data.

