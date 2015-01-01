|
Citation
Yalch MM, Christodoulou J, Rotheram-Borus MJ, Tomlinson M. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35473455
Abstract
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a common traumatic stressor for women worldwide, especially for women living in low-and-middle-income countries. One of the most common correlates of IPV victimization is alcohol use, but the dynamics of IPV and drinking among women are not well understood. Although some research suggests that women drink in the aftermath of IPV to cope with distress related to the violence they experienced, other studies imply that higher levels of alcohol use among one or both partners in a relationship make violence more likely. In this study, we examine this question in a secondary analysis of a longitudinal study of a population cohort of pregnant women in South Africa (N = 1238) using a Bayesian approach to latent growth curve structural equation modeling.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; domestic violence; low-and-middle-income countries; partner violence