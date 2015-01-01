|
Citation
Meng Y, Yang Y, Lin P, Xiao Y, Sun Y, Qian Y, Gu J, Fei G, Sun Q, Jiang X, Wang X, Stallones L, Xiang H, Zhang X. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35475706
Abstract
There has been a significant amount of research on correlates of bullying victimization, but most prior studies are descriptive and do not distinguish between different types of bullying. The current study used a case-control study design to explore factors related to different types of bullying victimization, including physical, relational, verbal, sexual, property, and poly-bullying victimization. This study was conducted in a southern city in China, including 3054 cases who self-reported being victims of school bullying and 3054 controls who reported not being involved in any school bullying in the past 12 months. Each victim case was matched with a control on gender, school, and grade level. Univariate logistic analyses and multivariate conditional logistic regression analyses were used to identify factors associated with being a victim of school bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; China; matched case-control study; school bullying victimization; social domains