Thakur T, Kile M, Chewning B. J. Opioid. Manag. 2022; 18(2): 133-141.
(Copyright © 2022, Weston Medical Publishing)
35476882
OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of this paper is to understand pharmacists' naloxone offering and dispensing practices and factors affecting those practices. The secondary objective of this paper is to refine an existing survey instrument and use it to understand pharmacists' naloxone offering and dispensing behaviors and factors affecting it. DESIGN, SETTINGS, AND PARTICIPANTS: A statewide mail survey of pharmacists was conducted in Wisconsin using stratified random sampling. Survey data were analyzed using descriptive statistics to understand pharmacists' naloxone offering and dispensing practices and multiple regression analysis to understand factors affecting these practices. MAIN OUTCOMES: (1) Pharmacists' practices about naloxone offering and dispensing; (2) factors affecting these practices.
