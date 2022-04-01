Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is a known risk factor for the development of suicidal behavior. Possible mediators of the association between childhood maltreatment and suicide have been analyzed. Some studies have considered impulsivity as one of these mediators, but there are no previous reviews on this topic. We, therefore, present a systematic review and mediation meta-analysis of the literature summarizing the evidence on impulsivity as a mediator of the relationship between childhood maltreatment and lifetime suicidal behavior. This review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. The review was registered in the PROSPERO database. We searched PubMed, PsycINFO, WebOfScience, and EMBASE databases up to February 2021 to identify studies exploring the association between childhood maltreatment and suicide through impulsivity. Fourteen articles met the selection criteria and were included in the review. Seven articles could be included in the mediation meta-analysis. Impulsivity was a significant mediator of the relationship between childhood maltreatment and suicidal behavior in ten of the fourteen included studies. This result was confirmed using mediation meta-analysis (β = .06, 95% CI 0.03-0.10). Studies suggest that exposure to traumatic situations in childhood affects the proper neurobiological, cognitive, and affective development of individuals. This may increase impulsivity, which in turn would be related to an increased risk of suicide. The effects of childhood maltreatment and impulsivity may be both therapeutic targets of interest to reduce suicide rates.

