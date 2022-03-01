Abstract

Reportedly, maltreated children are more likely to have a mental illness, interpersonal violence, and other social behavior problems than those without trauma experience. However, there are few studies regarding childhood trauma and sensory processing relationship and the relationship is not clear until today. To verify the association between childhood trauma emotions and sensory processing in adolescents is the aim of this study. To gather traumatized adolescents, we conducted survey questionnaires from six alternative schools and one general high school in South Korea. A total of 260 students has answered the questions: trauma/parenting/school adaptation factors, childhood trauma, the difficulty of emotion regulation, positive and negative emotional measure, shortened self-control measure, and adolescent/adult sensory profile. We analyzed linear regression between childhood trauma and other emotions/sensory processing in total subjects and conducted group comparisons between general school and alternative school. With childhood trauma, negative emotion, emotion dysregulation, sensory profile including subscales showed positive correlations. A significant negative correlation was observed between the self-control scale and childhood trauma score. In group comparison results, trauma factors, primary caregiver, custody transfer, and school life adaptation factors were significantly higher in alternative school students (p < 0.002) while the parental relationship did not show a difference. Childhood trauma score, vision, and tactile were significantly higher in alternative school students. To summarize, our results present a direct effect of childhood trauma on sensory function in adolescents and was confirmed the importance of family environments in adolescents.

Language: en