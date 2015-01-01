Abstract

Individuals with psychosis-spectrum conditions have strikingly high rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, especially in the early stages of illness. Given increasing rates of suicide among adolescents, and given that psychosis symptoms often emerge during this developmental period, it is important that practitioners working with adolescents are attuned to the intersection of psychotic experiences and suicide risk. Furthermore, youth with emerging signs of psychosis often struggle with other mental health concerns that are linked to suicidal thoughts and behaviors, including depression, anxiety, mania, trauma, and substance use. Taken together, these factors indicate that identifying early signs of psychosis can be critical for addressing suicide risk, and psychosis-spectrum symptoms are important experiences to include in safety planning for youth. Herein we discuss considerations for safety planning for adolescents experiencing psychosis-spectrum symptoms, drawn from clinical observations and pilot data collected from adolescents in a psychiatric inpatient unit and their families.

