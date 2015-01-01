SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guercio L. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221086004

35475764

This article examines whether a clearer lexical and conceptual distinction between the various stages of development, from birth to adulthood, is required to better recognize and protect the needs of the young female population affected by armed conflict. Using intersectional feminist theory, this analysis proposes a reflection on the use of a more precise definition and conceptualization of the term girls and girl children, as two distinct age stages with distinct physical and psychological development.


gender; armed conflict; childhood; gender violence; sexual crimes

