Citation
Guercio L. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35475764
Abstract
This article examines whether a clearer lexical and conceptual distinction between the various stages of development, from birth to adulthood, is required to better recognize and protect the needs of the young female population affected by armed conflict. Using intersectional feminist theory, this analysis proposes a reflection on the use of a more precise definition and conceptualization of the term girls and girl children, as two distinct age stages with distinct physical and psychological development.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; armed conflict; childhood; gender violence; sexual crimes