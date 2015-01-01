Abstract

Cyberbullying victimization (CV), a widespread experience in adolescence, is associated with increased depression and suicidality. However, few studies have taken a gender approach when investigating the association between CV and suicidality, despite research that indicates disparate experiences by gender for both CV and mental health. We conducted a secondary data analysis of the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (N = 10,309; 50.1% girls), a cross-sectional survey drawn from a representative sample of US high school students. We found that CV remained significantly associated with suicidality after controlling for emotional and behavioral risk factors, for both boys and girls. CV increased the odds of suicidality directly and indirectly by increasing risk for depression, for both boys and girls. Boys contending with both CV and sexual violence were particularly vulnerable to suicidality, and binge drinking was positively associated with CV for girls but negatively associated with CV for boys.



FINDINGS confirmed that CV is a pervasive issue among U.S. adolescents. A gendered approach is necessary in order to understand and address the effects of CV.

