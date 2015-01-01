Abstract

Cybersecurity is one of the most important challenges in the intelligent connected vehicle system. Interconnected vehicles are vulnerable to different network security attacks, which endanger the safety of passengers. This review paper firstly analyses the reasons why the current vehicle network is vulnerable to network attack and summarizes the three implementation methods of network security threats. The necessity of vehicle network security research and deployment is also analyzed. After giving a short introduction to the vehicular network security, this review paper identifies major security attacks on intelligent connected vehicles. Then the security enhancement technology of vehicle networks from three aspects are introduced, including vehicle network data encryption technology, vehicle network message authentication technology, and vehicle network anomaly intrusion detection technology. Then we analyze three common methods of abnormal intrusion detection in vehicle networks and explore the future research for preventing attacks on the network security of intelligent vehicle systems.

