Abstract

Across the developed world, out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) from non-cardiac aetiologies are increasing in frequency and evolving in epidemiology. Trauma, hanging, drug overdose, and drowning, precipitate over a quarter of all OHCA and account for as many as two million cases worldwide every year. Existing reports show highly variable survival rates, with some studies indicating that fewer than two in 100 patients survive to hospital discharge. In contrast, some non-cardiac aetiologies, such as drug overdoses, have demonstrated improved OHCA survival compared to other medical aetiologies. These reports typically include a heterogenous combination of precipitators, including recreational drugs, prescribed medications, ethanol, and even gas/chemical exposures such as carbon monoxide. This broad definition has hindered the characterisation of clinically and epidemiologically important subgroups that warrant further investigation.

