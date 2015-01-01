SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qizi KDI. European multidisciplinary journal of modern science 2022; 4: 599-601.

(Copyright © 2022)

In this article, modern cities have tried to explain in detail the constructions used in them. Evaluation, analysis and development of the structural structure of the cities we studied are described. It is recommended to create these processes taking into account the needs of the day and future projects.


techno-city

