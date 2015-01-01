SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen T. International Conference on Statistics, Applied Mathematics, and Computing Science (CSAMCS 2021) 2022; 12163: 16-21.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.1117/12.2627933

unavailable

At present, racial discrimination is a serious problem in American society. Many movements such as "Black Lives Matter" prompt people to pay attention to whether police violence in law enforcement is related to racial discrimination. This article stands in the objective position and rationally analyzes the causes of police shooting. Based on the data published by the Washington Post, this paper analyzes the subversive results through the data from 2015 to 2020.


