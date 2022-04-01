Abstract

The effect of sealed or unsealed road pavements on motorist's injury severities has not been extensively explored. This study collected a four-year crash dataset (2015-2018) from South Australia to explore this issue. The data shows 3,812 and 1,086 crashes at sealed and unsealed pavement surfaces, respectively, during those years. This study examines the consequence of sealed and unsealed pavements on driver injury severity outcomes of motor vehicle crashes. A mixed logit model was developed by accounting for heterogeneity in means and variances of the random parameters. The variables were distributed among several categories: driver, temporal, spatial, roadway characteristics, crash type, vehicle type, and vehicle movement. Four random parameters were observed in the sealed model, whereas five parameters were in the unsealed one. Moreover, the sealed pavements model showed substantial heterogeneity in means of four of the random parameters, while the unsealed pavements model has some heterogeneity in both means and variances of some of the random parameters. Marginal effect results indicate that two indicator variables have enlarged the likelihood of driver severe injury consequences in sealed, alcohol involvement and posted speed limit > 100 km/hr. Additionally, four other significant variables sustain the probability of severe injury outcomes at unsealed pavement like male drivers, middle-aged drivers, rollover crash types, and crashes at straight roads. Based on these variables, various countermeasures were recommended to enhance the safety of both types of pavements.

Language: en