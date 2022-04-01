Abstract

Pedestrian-vehicle crashes presents an important public health problem worldwide, above 32% of traffic fatality victims in the worlds are pedestrians die each year on the world's roads. Developing countries account for more than 40% of world's pedestrian deaths disproportionate to their vehicle population. Ethiopia is among the countries with high pedestrian crash records. Despite the worse happening of the problem, no study so far conducted with regard to pedestrian crash fatalities and injuries particularly in the selected study area. The aim of this study was to evaluate the Contributing Factors for pedestrian crash by modeling exposure and road environment variables in Burayu Town, Oromia Regional state. The method used in this research is mixed log it analysis using SPSS software. The sampling technique applied to this study is convenience sampling approach, which was chosen in order to save costs and time. The study included all pedestrian crash conducted using police record secondary data collected from police stations records in Burayu Town. Five-year pedestrian crash was also collected to conduct the analysis and modeling in SPSS software by mixed logit modeling.



A total of 344 Pedestrian crashes were recorded from January 01, 2015 to December 31, 2019. Of these crashes, 72(21%) were fatal injury, 254(74%) severe injury and 18(5%) were slightly injury. Hence, the results of the study showed the existence of large difference in pedestrian-vehicle crash victims among drivers and pedestrian in their sex and age levels. The modeling results show that higher pedestrian crash severities were associated with increasing pedestrian age, male pedestrians, minibus, casual drivers, less educated and less experienced drivers, nighttime and weekend crashes, and residential land uses. A comprehensive evaluation was done on crashes involving pedestrians in the Burayu Town. Younger male drivers were the groups with high proportion of involvement in pedestrian crash. Pedestrians and the working age groups of the population were highly affected. Public awareness creation campaigns in line with enforcement of pedestrian safety rules were recommended.



https://ijemt.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GSV-050422-01-IJEMT.pdf

Language: en