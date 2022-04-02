Abstract

Road traffic accidents are the top leading causes of death and disability globally, with a top-heavy number occurring in developing countries. Today, however, a certain blight or difficulty has settled in the world increasingly, people face difficulties when moving from place to place. This study aims to identify asphalt paved road traffic accident black spot locations in Assosa town, by ASI method and GIS platform from 2015 to 2019. The necessary information for this study were collected from field observation and daily records. Data analysis was made using Accident severity index method (ASI) and ArcGIS10.5. The result of the study shows that, 156 asphalt paved road traffic accidents were occurred in the town within the study period. Unevenly distributed 156 spatially identified asphalt road traffic accidents have occurred in 44 different accident spots of the study area. Also, 22 asphalt paved road traffic accident Black Spots. It was concluded that, the frequency of occurrence of accidents and number of casualties is rising from time to time in town.



