Abstract

Adoor-Kazhakkoottam section of length 80 km, part of State Highway 1 in Kerala, carries the significant volume of traffic providing regional connectivity and witnesses increasing road fatalities. The scope of the study is limited for identification and prioritization of crash-prone locations in the study corridor. Crash data collected from the police stations were compiled and geocoded. A total of 85 locations were identified as hazardous locations on the study corridor and were evaluated based on crash severity index. A total of 34 priority crash-prone locations were identified and were classified into three orders of priority. The total length of the priority crash-prone locations was around one-fifth of the total length of study corridor. It was also found that around 56% of total crashes occurred at the identified locations. Characteristics of individual crash-prone locations have been established to identify common deficiency with respect to other locations.

Language: en