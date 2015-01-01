SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aparna Noojilla SL, Dandapat S, Parida M, Maji A, Velmurugan S, Das A. Lect. Notes Civil Eng. 2022; 220: 267-284.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/978-981-16-9925-2_19

Abstract

Road safety on national highways is always a major concern in India due to their largest share (27.5%) of all accidents. This paper investigates the accident records of a 102 km stretch of National Highway (NH5) to understand the influence of liquor shops and other factors on the accident frequency and their severity. The influences of crash-related factors on the accident frequency were analyzed, and the influences of different factors on the crash severity level were studied by developing an ordered probit model. The paper brings out an interesting observation that the crash frequency closer to the liquor shops is considerably high. The ordered probit model indicates that the crash severity is negatively related to the distance of crash location from the nearest liquor shop. Factors such as lighting condition, type of crash, weather, and reported cause of crash are also observed to influence both crash frequency and severity.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Accident frequency; Accident severity; Liquor shops; Ordered probit model

