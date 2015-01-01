Abstract

The number of motorized two-wheelers (MTWs) is rapidly increasing all over the world. In addition, accidents and fatalities of MTWs are over-represented when compared to other modes of travel. In this regard, to assess the present motorcyclists' safety situation, the aim of this review study is to identify a comprehensive set of factors from past studies to capture the riding behaviours of motorcyclists. The first part of this study summarizes the studies on capturing perception-based riding behaviour through questionnaire surveys. Subsequently, researches on predicting self-reported crash involvements using the riding behaviours are discussed. In the next section, different psychological models and their application on identification of the reasons behind several riding behaviours are mentioned. Lastly, this study highlights the research need to assess the safety situation and to explore the riding behaviours of motorcyclists, especially in the context of developing countries.

