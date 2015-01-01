Abstract

The rising trend in global warming has necessitated transition to sustainable modes of transport. Despite various benefits of cycling, it is still not considered as a conventional means of transport. This can be due to a number of factors. The paper presents a study aimed at identifying the factors influencing the bicycle mode choice behavior of the commuters. In order to access the attitude and perception regarding the use of bicycle, a well-structured questionnaire was developed and evaluated on a 5 point Likert scale. Face to face survey of 655 commuters was then conducted at various educational institutions and public places. The principal component analysis was used to analyze users' responses and thereby derive unobserved factors. Since the aim of our study was to predict the behavioral intentions of the commuters, this qualitative variable was assessed using Trans-Theoretical model (TTM). Binary logistic regression was further used to identify the behavioral intentions of the commuters toward bicycle mode choice. The results indicated that people are less concerned with social norms and do not consider it as an impediment to bicycle commuting. Rather, safety and security were found to be of prime importance and a major obstacle. People felt unsafe with high-speed vehicles and considered it inconvenient to peddle in mixed traffic conditions. They perceived bicycle commuting to be dangerous with no separate bicycle lanes.

