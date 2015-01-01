Abstract

A pilot study was conducted to evaluate the visibility of heavy truck in Malaysia. A survey, analytical computations, and computer simulations were all part of the investigation scope. The survey was conducted with 40 respondents to investigate the visibility detection of heavy vehicles, which considered lights, light reflective stickers, and the color of canvas used on heavy vehicles. Another concern is the poor speed of heavy vehicles when climbing up hills with heavy loads, which is a hazard since being too slow may produce a more severe rearend collision damage. Additionally, computer impact analyses were also done by using ANSYS, where many rear-end crashes between a car and a heavy vehicle were analyzed. Hence, a conclusion may be formed that the slower the speed of a heavy vehicle, the higher the impact experienced by the car colliding from behind the heavy vehicle.

Language: en