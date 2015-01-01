Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Falling is one of the main causes of death and morbidity in the elderly. This study aims to explore the association between elderly patients with chronic diseases and their health-related behaviors and falls in the elderly, and to provide clues for the prevention and intervention of injuries caused by falls in the elderly.



METHODS: Based on the basic demographic characteristics data, number of chronic diseases, health-related behaviors, and physical and mental health data of 5867 elderly people aged 60 and above in the 2018 CHARLS data, this paper used ordered logit regression to analyze the correlation between chronic diseases and their health-related behaviors and falls of Chinese elderly. On this basis, it also distinguishes whether there is care or not, explores whether the related factors of falls of elderly people will be different, and tests the intermediary effect of health status to further explore its mechanism.



RESULTS: The number of chronic diseases and health-related behaviors in the four dimensions of sleeptime, drinking, smoking, and activity are significantly correlated with falls in the elderly. Among them, health status plays a significant mediating role in the relationship of the number of chronic diseases and sleeptime and activity on the falls of the elderly. In addition, compared with the elderly without care, the risk of falls in the elderly in care is only related to the number of chronic diseases and sleeptime, while the elderly without care is related to the number of chronic diseases and multiple factors such as smoking, drinking and activity.



CONCLUSION: Falls are significantly associated with chronic disease and health-related behaviors, while risk or protective factors for falls vary according to whether older adults are cared for. Therefore, targeted interventions can be made for the factors that affect the fall of the elderly according to different situations.

