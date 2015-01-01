Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is a major cause of mortality and disability worldwide. Accurate and consistent collection of data on suicide, suicide ideation, and suicide attempts presents many challenges for public health practitioners, policymakers, and researchers. This study aimed to establish a minimum data set (MDS) for integrating data across suicide registries and other data sources.



METHODS: The MDS proposed in this study was developed in two-stepwise stages. First, an extensive literature review was performed in order to identify the potential data items. Then, we conducted a two-round Delphi stage to reach a consensus among experts regarding essential data items and a supplementary one-round Delphi stage for validating the content of the final MDS by calculating the individual item content validity index (CVI) and content validity ratio (CVR) and using other statistical tests.



RESULTS: After the literature review, 189 data items were extracted and sent to a panel of experts in the form of a questionnaire. In the Delphi stage and CVI calculation, 55 and 10 experts participated in kappa and CVR calculation, respectively. Finally, the MDS of the suicide registry was finalized with 84 data elements that were classified into four categories, including patient profile, socio-economic status, clinical and psychopathological status, and suicide circumstances.



CONCLUSIONS: The suicide MDS can become a standardized and consistent infrastructure for meaningful evaluations, reporting, and benchmarking of suicidal behaviors across regions and countries. We hope this MDS will facilitate epidemiological surveys and support policymakers by providing higher quality data capture to guide clinical practice and improve patient-centered outcomes.

