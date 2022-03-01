Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify and characterize the incidence and correlates of open-globe injuries documented at the Eye Institute of Alberta (EIA) at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. STUDY DESIGN: A 10-year single-centre retrospective chart review.



METHODS: All patients who underwent traumatic open-globe injury repair at EIA from January 2009-December 2018 were identified using key search terms. Charts were individually assessed for key demographic variables, including mechanism and location of injury. Patterns in open-globe injury incidence over the 10-year period and across demographics were assessed using Poisson regression. Associations between key demographic variables also were analyzed.



RESULTS: In total, 551 traumatic open-globe injuries were treated at the EIA from January 2009-December 2018, resulting in an average of 4.63 injuries per month over the 10-year period. Mean patient age was 42 ± 21.56 years. The number of males (n = 442) presenting for open-globe injury repair was 3.9 times higher than that for females (n = 114). Among patients for whom use of eye protection was recorded (n = 186), only 11% reported using eye protection at the time of the trauma. The incidence rate of injuries with zone 3 involvement was significantly higher in males (41.4%) than in females (29.8%).



CONCLUSION: Open-globe injuries remain a significant source of ocular morbidity at EIA, averaging just over 1 emergency case a week. Given the strong association with sex and the infrequent use of eye protection, targeted public health strategies are necessary to mitigate the risk of these sight-threatening injuries.

