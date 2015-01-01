Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many studies have examined the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P), yet few have considered its effectiveness during the twin challenges of the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.



OBJECTIVE: This study examines the implementation of, and parenting outcomes associated with the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) in 13 counties in central Ohio. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The program was provided to parents who were at heightened risk for substance use. From July 2020 through June 2021, 890 parents received services from Triple P.



METHODS: Parents completed pre- and post-test assessments of protective factors within their families and parenting behaviors. Parents also participated in qualitative interviews regarding their experiences in the program.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the results were promising, with improvements seen in family functioning/resilience, nurturing and attachment, parental laxness, and parental over-reactivity. Parents reported positive experiences participating in the program and felt that their relationship with their child had improved. Despite the profound, recent challenges to parenting and service provision, Triple P continues to show promise as an approach to reducing child maltreatment. Expansion of Triple P to other areas may improve parenting behaviors and reduce child maltreatment among parents at risk for substance use.

