Abstract

PURPOSE: The data concerning long-term follow-up and outcomes of penetrating trauma are poorly detailed in the literature. The main objective of our study was to analyze the hospital and extra-hospital follow-up of penetrating trauma victims and to evaluate the late complications and long-term consequences of these traumas.



METHODS: This work was a retrospective longitudinal monocentric observational study conducted at Laveran Military Hospital, from January 2007 to January 2017. All patients hospitalized for gunshot wound or stab wound management during this period were identified via a retrospective systematic query in the hospital information system using the ICD-10 codes. Epidemiological data, traumatism characteristics, hospital management, follow-up and traumatism consequences (i.e., persistent disability) were analyzed. To improve evaluation of traumatism long-term consequences, extra-hospital follow-up data from general physicians (GP) were collected by phone call. During this interview, 9 closed questions were asked to the GP. The survey evaluated: the date of the last consultation related to injury with the GP, the specific follow-up carried out by the GP, traumatism consequences, and recurrence of traumatism. Descriptive, univariate and multivariate with regression analysis were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: A total number of 165 patients were included. Median (Q1, Q3) of hospital follow-up was 28 days (4, 66). One hundred one patients (61.2%) went to their one-month consultation at hospital. GP follow-up was achieved for 76 patients (55.2%). Median (Q1, Q3) of GP follow-up was 47 months (21, 75). Twenty-four patients (14.5%) have been totally lost to follow up. The overall follow-up identified 54 patients (32.7%) with long-term consequences, 20 being psychiatric disorders and 30 organic injuries. Organic consequences were mainly peripheral nerve damages (n = 20; 12.1%). Most of the psychiatric consequences were diagnosed during GP follow-up (n = 14; 70%). Seventeen cases (10.3%) of recurrence were found and late mortality occurred in 4 patients (2.4%). High injury severity score, older age and gunshot wound were significantly linked to long-term consequences. Data collection and analysis were carried out in accordance with MR004 reference methodology.



CONCLUSION: This study showed a high rate of long-term consequences among patients managed for penetrating injury. If all organic lesions are diagnosed during hospital follow-up and jointly managed by hospital and extra-hospital physicians, most socio-psychiatric consequences were detected and followed by extra-hospital workers. However, for half of the patients, the extra-hospital follow-up could not be assessed. Thus, these consequences are very probably underestimated. It appears imperative to strengthen the compliance and adherence of these patients to the care network. Awareness and involvement of medical, paramedical teams and GP role seems essential to screen and manage these consequences.

