Citation
Black JE. CNS Spectr. 2022; 27(2): e239.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MBL Communications)
DOI
PMID
35477606
Abstract
BACKGROUND: How can psychiatrists best provide care in complex, sometimes overwhelming disasters? COVID-19 strained every aspect of health care to the breaking point, from finances to pharmaceutical supply lines. We can expect more challenges to prescribing in the future, as shown by recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico, fires in California, and ice storms in Texas. When medications become scarce or inaccessible, then clinicians need to make difficult prescribing decisions. We suggest that a culture of deprescribing, a systematic approach to reducing or simplifying medications, could be applied to a wide variety of crises. Deprescribing is defined as the planned reduction of medications to improve patient health or to reduce side effects (see deprescribing.org). It has been used to reduce polypharmacy in geriatric and other complex populations. It provides evidence-based guidance for phasing out many classes of medications. It is part of the larger program to reduce waste in health care and to make pharmacy more rational. Disasters and resource scarcity, however, require a different approach. In contrast to routine care focused on individual patients, crisis standards of care (CSC) shift the clinical focus to the community. Instead of deprescribing guidelines for individual clinicians, CSC deprescribing would be national policies addressing shortages of important medications. We did a scoping review looking for studies of deprescribing in a crisis.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; *COVID-19; *Deprescriptions; *Disasters; Pandemics; Polypharmacy