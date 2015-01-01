|
Leclerc P, Savard C, Vachon DD, Payant M, Lampron M, Tremblay M, Gamache D. Compr. Psychiatry 2022; 116: e152316.
35483202
BACKGROUND: Most research on the Personality Inventory for DSM-5 (PID-5) was conducted with self-reports. One of the specific areas for which a multimethod design has yet to be implemented is for the PID-5's associations with aggression. The main objectives of this study were to (a) compare the PID-5 associations with self-reported and file-rated aggression, (b) compare these associations between women and men, and (c) identify the relative importance of PID-5 facet predictors.
aggression; Alternative Model for Personality Disorders; dominance analysis; multimethod assessment; personality disorders; Personality Inventory for DSM-5