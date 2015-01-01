|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIM: The mandible makes up a substantial part of the lower face, and is susceptible to injury. Even in helmeted cyclists, accidents may lead to fractures of the mandible because conventional helmets provide little protection to the lower part of the face. In addition, some studies indicate that helmets may lead to an increased risk of mandibular fractures. Thus, the aim of this study was to examine the anatomic distribution of mandibular fractures in injured cyclists and to assess if helmet use influenced the fracture locations. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data from a Norwegian Level 1 trauma center were collected in the Oslo University Hospital Trauma Registry over a 12-year period. Of 1543 injured cyclists, the electronic patient charts of 62 cyclists with fractures of the mandible were retrospectively evaluated in detail. Demographic data, helmet use, and fracture type were assessed.
|
|
bicycling; head protective devices; maxillofacial injuries; tooth injuries