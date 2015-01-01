|
Abstract
BACKGROUND/AIMS: The frequency and patterns of maxillofacial fractures vary by country, based on demographic, socioeconomic, cultural and environmental factors. Wearing a helmet is an efficient form of head protection for two-wheeler drivers and is now required in the vast majority of countries. The aim of this study was to compare the patterns of maxillofacial trauma in patients who wore helmets and those who did not.
Keywords
helmet use; impact of helmet use; maxillofacial trauma; road traffic accident