Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: The frequency and patterns of maxillofacial fractures vary by country, based on demographic, socioeconomic, cultural and environmental factors. Wearing a helmet is an efficient form of head protection for two-wheeler drivers and is now required in the vast majority of countries. The aim of this study was to compare the patterns of maxillofacial trauma in patients who wore helmets and those who did not.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The data were gathered from clinical records of patients presenting with maxillofacial trauma between January 2019 and February 2022. The inclusion criteria were met by subjects involved in two-wheeler accidents with comprehensive case records and radiological investigations.



RESULTS: A total of 177 people presented following maxillofacial trauma. The mean age was 34.2 ± 12.7 years. There were 151 (85.3%) males and 26 (14.6%) females. One hundred and two patients had not been wearing a helmet, while 75 patients were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Mandible fractures were the most common injury in both groups, followed by zygomatic arch fractures (which were more common in non-helmet users) and dentoalveolar fractures in helmet users.



CONCLUSION: There was a significant difference in the pattern and severity of maxillofacial trauma in helmet users and non-helmet users.

Language: en