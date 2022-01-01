|
Citation
|
Gassman-Pines A, Ananat EO, Fitz-Henley J, Leer J. Dev. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35482617
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly affected American families and children, including through the closure or change in the nature of their care and school settings. As the pandemic has persisted, many children remain in remote schooling and those attending in-person childcare or school have contended with unpredictable closures. This study investigated the frequency and consequences of disruptions to children's childcare and school arrangements during Fall 2020. The sample is parents who were hourly service-sector workers prior to the pandemic, had a young child between the ages of 3 and 8, and were at least partially responsible for their children's school and/or care in Fall 2020 (N = 676); half of the sample were non-Hispanic Black, 22% were Hispanic, and 18% are non-Hispanic White. Parents were asked to complete 30 days of daily surveys about whether their care and school arrangements went smoothly and as predicted that day, about their mood, parenting behaviors, and children's behavior.
Language: en