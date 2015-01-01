Abstract

In order to explore the occurrence and development law of mining safety production accidents, analyze its future change trends, and aim at the ambiguity, non-stationarity, and randomness of mining safety production accidents, an uncertainty prediction model for mining safety production situation is proposed. Firstly, the time series effect evaluation function is introduced to determine the optimal time granularity, which is used as the window width of fuzzy information granulation (FIG), and the time series of mining safety production situation is mapped to Low, R, and Up three granular parameter sequences, according to the triangular fuzzy number; then, the mean value of the intrinsic mode function (IMF) is maintained in the normal dynamic filtering range. After the ensemble empirical mode decomposition (EEMD), the three non-stationary granulation parameter sequences of Low, R, and Up are decomposed into the intrinsic mode function components representing the detail information and the trend components representing the overall change, and then the sub-sequences are reconstructed according to the sample entropy to highlight the correlation among the sub-sequences; finally, the cloud model language rules of mining safety production situation prediction are created. Through time series discretization, cloud transformation, concept jump, time series set division, association rule mining, and uncertain reasoning, the reconstructed component sequence is modeled and predicted by uncertainty information extraction. The accuracy of the uncertainty prediction model was verified by 21 sets of test samples. The average relative errors of Low, R, and Up sequences were 9.472 %, 16.671 %, and 3.625 %, respectively. The research shows that the uncertainty prediction model of mining safety production situation overcomes the fuzziness, non-stationarity, and uncertainty of safety production accidents, and provides theoretical reference and practical guidance for mining safety management and decision-making.

