Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous studies illustrate significant increases in pelvic fracture incidence; however, there is a paucity of information on the incidence of osteoporotic pelvic ring injuries based on large-scale examinations of geographically and ethnically diverse populations. This study addresses the epidemiology of osteoporotic pubic ramus fractures in the United States and details differences in incidence rates with respect to age, gender, and race.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) data between 2002 and 2019 was gathered for individuals aged 60 and above presenting to U.S. emergency departments with ramus fractures. Incidence rates for ramus injuries were calculated using adjusted U.S. Census Bureau estimates of population. Fracture incidences were calculated for age, gender, and race strata.



RESULTS: The overall incidence rate of pubic ramus fractures in the United States between 2002 and 2019 was 13.47 per 1,000,000 people 60 years and older (95% confidence limit: 9.92-17.01). The incidence of pubic ramus fractures for females in the US was 21.71 (16.08-27.34). Rates of ramus fracture increased overall (P <.001) and for both genders between the ages of 60 and 100, though the rate increase was significantly greater in females than in males (P <.001). In terms of race, incidence was highest Asian females and lowest in Native American and Pacific Islander men.



DISCUSSION/CONCLUSION: : As the first national study addressing the epidemiology of ramus injuries in the United States, this work reveals these injuries comprise a significant fracture risk in the elderly. In addition, it highlights gender and ethnic strata that are more susceptible to these injuries.

Language: en