Suneja N, Kong RM, Tracey OC, Mallon Z, Tischler EH. Geriatr Orthop Surg Rehabil 2022; 13: e21514593221097274.
35479651
INTRODUCTION: Previous studies illustrate significant increases in pelvic fracture incidence; however, there is a paucity of information on the incidence of osteoporotic pelvic ring injuries based on large-scale examinations of geographically and ethnically diverse populations. This study addresses the epidemiology of osteoporotic pubic ramus fractures in the United States and details differences in incidence rates with respect to age, gender, and race.
epidemiology; fragility fracture; national electronic injury surveillance system; pelvic fracture; rami fractures