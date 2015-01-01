Abstract

OBJECTIVE: After accidents and disasters, people suffer from mental disorders due to physical, economic and social injuries. These include anxiety, stress, depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts. Due to the fact that some of these measures can endanger a person's life, it is important to pay attention to these psychological factors. Accordingly, the present study was conducted to investigate prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts after disasters in the world.



METHOD: The present study was a systematic review and meta-analysis of the prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt after disaster in the world. Accordingly, all articles published English-language from the beginning of 2000 to the end of 2020 were extracted from Scopus, Web of Science, PubMed, Psych Info, Science Direct and Google scholar and evaluated. Statistical analysis of data was performed using the fixed and random effects model in meta-analysis and Cochran test.



RESULTS: A total of 33 studies with a sample size of 61,180 people entered the meta-analysis process. Accordingly, the prevalence of suicidal ideation was estimated at 12.9% (CI95%: 10.3% -15.5%) in the whole population, 10.6% (CI95%: 6.1% - 15.0%) in males and 15.8% (CI95%: 10.0% - 21.6%) in females. Moreover, prevalence of suicide attempt after disasters was estimated at 8.8% (CI95%: 6.6% - 11.0%).



CONCLUSION: Based on the findings of the present study, prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt is high and prevalence of Suicide idea in women was about three times higher than in men.

