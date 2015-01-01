|
Karimi A, Bazyar J, Malekyan L, Daliri S. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2022; 17(1): 99-109.
(Copyright © 2022, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
35480130
OBJECTIVE: After accidents and disasters, people suffer from mental disorders due to physical, economic and social injuries. These include anxiety, stress, depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts. Due to the fact that some of these measures can endanger a person's life, it is important to pay attention to these psychological factors. Accordingly, the present study was conducted to investigate prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts after disasters in the world.
Suicidal Ideation; Disasters; Mass Casualty Incidents; Meta-Analysis; Suicide Attempt; Systematic Review