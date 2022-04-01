Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use during adolescence might cause substantial health burden. Little is known regarding profiles of multiple illicit substance users compared to single illicit substance users in adolescent population in Taiwan.



METHODS: We enrolled 106 adolescent illicit drug users who received addiction treatment referred by juvenile courts in Taiwan between September, 2016 and September, 2021. We divided them into two groups: single versus multiple illicit drug users, and further compared their socio-demographic characteristics, psychiatric and substance comorbidities. The independent t test or Mann-Whitney U test was used for continuous variables and Pearson's chi-square test for nominal variables. Multivariate logistic regression was used to examine the suicide and violence risk among adolescents.



RESULTS: 71.7% of participants were multiple illicit drug users while 28.3% of them were single drug users. Multiple illicit substance users were more likely to use methamphetamine (p = 0.005), ketamine (p < 0.001), new psychoactive substance (NPS) (p < 0.001), MDMA (p = 0.003), and nitrous oxide (p < 0.001) compared to single illicit substance users. In addition, multiple illicit drug users were more likely to have ADHD (p = 0.030), major depressive disorder (p = 0.050), and lifetime suicidal attempts (p = 0.048) compared to single illicit drug users. In further analysis (NPS vs. traditional drugs), we found NPS users tended to use larger numbers of illicit drugs (p < 0.001) and were more likely to have substance-induced psychotic disorder (p = 0.008), ADHD (p = 0.011), suicidal attempts (p = 0.020).



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight the distinct profiles of multiple illicit drug users compared to single illicit drug users among adolescent population. High suicidality and high psychiatric comorbidities in multiple illicit drug users call for special need for suicide screening and a more integrated care incorporating psychiatric and substance treatment.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en