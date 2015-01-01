Abstract

Persistent concussion symptoms in adolescents are associated with lower health-related quality of life (HRQOL). However, the association between persistent emotional and behavioral-related concussion symptoms (EBS) and HRQOL is unknown. This study was a prospective cohort of adolescent athletes presenting to a concussion clinic within three days post-concussion and completing a one-month follow up. The independent variable in these analyses was parent reported EBS symptom presence grouped as: 1) no EBS; 2) EBS present at pre-concussion levels; and 3) EBS worse than pre-concussion. EBS included the following concussion symptoms: feeling irritable, depressed, frustrated/impatient, restless, reduced tolerance to stress/emotion, poor concentration, and fear of permanent symptoms. Dependent variables were parent reported psychosocial, physical, and total HRQOL. Separate multivariable linear regression models controlling for age, sex, and concussion history were used to assess the association between EBS and HRQOL. Estimated adjusted mean differences (MD) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were used to assess associations; MDs with a 95%CI excluding 0.0 were considered statistically significant. Overall, n=245 presented to the study clinic three days post-concussion and completed the one-month follow-up (Mage=14.28±2.09 years, 59.02% male, 90.64% Caucasian, 31.84% with concussion history). At one-month post-concussion, adolescents with pre-concussion EBS levels had significantly lower psychosocial, physical, and total HRQOL than those with no EBS. Additionally, those with EBS worse than pre-concussion had significantly lower psychosocial, physical, and total HRQOL than those with no EBS and EBS at pre-concussion levels. These findings highlight the importance of HRQOL assessments and that targeted interventions may be needed for those with EBS at one-month post-concussion to improve HRQOL.

Language: en