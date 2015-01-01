Abstract

CONTEXT: The pediatric population is more susceptible to sustaining concussion and experiencing more severe and prolonged symptoms as compared with adults. Current evidence indicates conflicting beliefs within the interdisciplinary team in terms of best practices for managing pediatric concussion.



OBJECTIVES: (1) To describe current practices on interdisciplinary coordination among physical therapists (PTs) and athletic trainers (ATs) during management and return to play (RTP) of children and adolescents with concussion and (2) to describe their confidence in implementing RTP protocols, their comprehension of concussion legislation, and scope of practice of their profession regarding returning pediatric athletes to sport postconcussion. DESIGN AND METHODS: A 34-item anonymous survey containing questions regarding demographics, confidence with concussion management, knowledge of sports-related concussion state legislation, beliefs of interdisciplinary concussion management team, and referral/communication patterns was electronically distributed through alumni networks. PARTICIPANTS: 141 respondents (80 ATs and 61 PTs).



RESULTS: Only 12.5% of ATs believed that PTs had any role in the initial concussion management, whereas 65% of PTs regarded the role of ATs in initial management as important. In terms of legislation, 44% of PTs and 12.5% of ATs were unsure of state laws pertaining to concussion management or health care professions responsible for RTP. There was consensus among PTs and ATs (61%) in the lack of interdisciplinary coordination of care and lack of awareness among physician groups regarding RTP protocols. Within their respective disciplines, a greater proportion of PTs (63%) agreed that the process of care lacked standardization as compared with ATs (21%).



CONCLUSION: Lack of interdisciplinary communication and collaboration during management of pediatric concussion may cause premature RTP that may lead to catastrophic effects on the developing pediatric brain. Barriers regarding education, time management, knowledge of state laws, and understanding other professions' scope of practice need to be further addressed to ensure safe RTP.

