Abstract

The Stigma of Suicide Scale (SOSS) is a measure of public attitudes toward suicide decedents, which makes it unique from other scales that measure more general attitudes toward suicide. The aim of this study was to further replicate and extend the reliability and factor structure of the SOSS (both long- and short form) in a sample of individuals directly impacted by suicide. This study also sought to identify factors that impact suicide attitudes unique to this sample. The sample included 312 participants who had personal experience with suicide.



RESULTS provided support for the oblique three-factor structure of the SOSS (stigma, isolation/depression, and glorification/normalization), with a superior model fit for the 16-item short form version. Correlates of suicide attitudes among individuals exposed to suicide included perceived relationship closeness to a suicide decedent, experience with both loss and attempt, and the sex of the suicide decedent.

