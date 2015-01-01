SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Duan Y, He J, Zheng R, Feng X, Xiao H. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.13097

35478409

PURPOSE: To find the relationship between psychological capital, coping style, and disaster preparedness in public hospital nurses. DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study of 515 registered nurses from a public hospital in northeast Sichuan Province, China who were enrolled to complete self-reported questionnaires sent through the WeChat app.

RESULTS: Disaster preparedness and psychology capital (r = 0.73, p < 0.01), disaster preparedness and coping style (r = 0.55, p < 0.01), and psychological capital and coping style (r = 0.56, p < 0.01) were positively correlated. Psychological capital (B = 1.81, p < 0.01) and coping style (B = 0.87, p < 0.01) accounted for 50% of disaster preparedness. Coping style partly mediated the effect of psychological capital on disaster preparedness (ab: 0.33, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.21-0.45). PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: The level of psychological capital of nurses can provide an objective reference for administrators to establish intervention strategies and to promote positive psychological resources among nurses.


coping style; disaster preparedness; hospital nurses; psychological capital

