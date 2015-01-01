|
Citation
Duan Y, He J, Zheng R, Feng X, Xiao H. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35478409
Abstract
PURPOSE: To find the relationship between psychological capital, coping style, and disaster preparedness in public hospital nurses. DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study of 515 registered nurses from a public hospital in northeast Sichuan Province, China who were enrolled to complete self-reported questionnaires sent through the WeChat app.
Language: en
Keywords
coping style; disaster preparedness; hospital nurses; psychological capital