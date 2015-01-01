Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine trends in off-label antipsychotic use for youth with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with and without a comorbid disruptive behavior disorder.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study of annual trends from 2007 through 2015 used the IQVIA PharMetrics® Plus for Academics data. We identified 165,794 commercially-insured youth 3-18 years-old who had a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and classified them into subgroups with and without disruptive behavior disorders comorbidities. Antipsychotic use, with or without a stimulant, was the primary dependent outcome. Logistic regression estimated the odds of antipsychotic use associated with comorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and disruptive behavior disorders, adjusting for age, sex, study year, and other psychotropic use.



RESULTS: Over 70% of the 165,794 youth with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder were 5-14 years-old and male, and 12% had disruptive behavior disorders. Antipsychotic prevalence, with or without a stimulant, was 4.4% in 2007 and 3.4% in 2015. Stimulants with antipsychotics increased significantly from 2007 to 2015 for females (19.5% to 28.7%) and youth 15-18 years-old (25.9% to 32.7%). Adjusting for age, sex, study year, and other psychotropic use, youth with a comorbid disruptive behavior had a 2.5 (95%CI: 2.3,2.7) higher likelihood of receiving an antipsychotic than youth with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and no comorbidities.



CONCLUSIONS: Antipsychotic use was associated with comorbid disruptive behaviors in youth with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Off-label antipsychotic use has increased for females and older adolescents. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

