Abstract

Quantifying the impact of disruptions on rapid transit resilience is crucial in transport planning. We propose a composite resilience score for rapid transit systems comprising four indicators that measure different physical aspects of resilience. These are computed using a weighted network model incorporating the network structure of stations, differences in line capacities, and travel demand. Our method provides a holistic assessment of network resilience and allows for straightforward comparisons of different scenarios including rail expansions and changes in demand. Applying our methodology to multiple configurations of Singapore's rapid transit system, we demonstrate its effectiveness in capturing the impact of planned future lines. We also showcase through simulated studies how tipping points in resilience arise when demand varies. Furthermore, we demonstrate that system resilience could be unintentionally reduced by redistributing commuting demand to peripheral areas. Our methodology is easily applied to other rapid transit systems around the world.

Language: en