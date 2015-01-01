Abstract

The link between Compulsive Sexual Behavior (CSB) and atypical sexual interests is elusive. This study aimed to provide preliminary insights into the relationship between both aspects. The study sample comprised 61 self-identified straight men. CSB was measured through a composite self-report index assessing symptoms of CSB, whereas sexual interests -atypical and normophilic- were assessed objectively through penile plethysmography. The CSB index had small, non-significant correlation with greater sexual response to different sexual stimuli (r(general sexual responsiveness)=.127 [95% CI: -.137,.384]). In terms of overall sexual interest, increased scores on the CSB index had small, non-significant correlation with a higher preference for younger sexual stimuli (r = -.098 [95% CI: -.499,.215]) and persuasive sex (r =.10 [95% CI: -.168,.316]). Finally, CSB had a moderate correlation with sexual response when presented with stimuli depicting "female toddler coercive" (r =.27 [95% CI: -.083,.544]). We conclude that our findings do not support the hypotheses that CSB is significantly related to an increased arousability across sexual stimuli. The study findings also suggest that CSB may be, to a small degree, predisposed to experience sexual attraction toward children. Given the preliminary nature of the study, these conclusions warrant further research. Alternative explanations for the study findings related to the particular components of CSB that may be related to typical and atypical sexual interests are also considered.

Language: en