Abstract

Selective attention is a cognitive skill that allows an individual to focus on a particular input for further processing while simultaneously suppressing irrelevant or distracting information. In this study, we have developed a new test to assess selective attention-the Cognitive Skills Assessment of Minerva (CSM) Selective Attention Test-and have established selective attention norm values for Turkish individuals aged 6-14 years. This new online selective attention assessment test includes the flanker task. We employed split-half reliability to prove the reliability of the test. Based on the analysis, there was no significant difference between the groups, indicating that the test is reliable. We used criterion-related validity (congruent validity) analysis to evaluate the CSM Selective Attention Test. The correlation between the results of the new test and the Eriksen Flanker Test showed that the new test is valid. Finally, we conducted a comprehensive norm study with 2,297 participants aged 6-14 years from 12 different regions and schools in Turkey. According to the analysis of variance, age but not gender is a distinguishing factor for selective attention. We subsequently established norm values for each age group. The findings also show that the CSM Selective Attention Test provides reliable results across all samples and populations aged 6-14.

Language: en