SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hu H, Lai X, Li H, Nyland J. Comput. Inform. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/CIN.0000000000000856

PMID

35485942

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explore the effectiveness of a virtual reality mobile game-based application for teaching disaster evacuation management education to nursing students. A pre-test, post-test, and final-test study design was used to compare traditional lecture group and game group instructional knowledge delivery effectiveness and instructional mode satisfaction. The statistical comparison of pre-test and post-test knowledge and decision-making scores did not reveal significant group differences for short-term improvement (P ≥.05); however, final test scores revealed that the virtual reality mobile game-based application group had significantly higher knowledge and decision-making retention scores compared with the traditional lecture group (P =.000). The game group also had significantly higher instructional mode satisfaction scores for course interest and cooperation with others (P <.05). The virtual reality mobile game-based application was more effective for teaching nursing students about disaster evacuation management educational training than lecture instruction. The greater satisfaction expressed by nursing students when using this instructional mode suggests that it may better facilitate self-initiated lifelong disaster evacuation learning behaviors.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print