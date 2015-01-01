|
Citation
|
Wu F, Wang Y, Zhou R, Jiang J. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35486278
|
Abstract
|
This study investigates the effects of the passenger blockage on the smoke flow properties in the subway station fires. A series of numerical simulations was conducted in a full-scale subway station model under different smoke exhaust volumes (24-96 m(3)/s) and passenger blockage scenarios. The parameter uncertainty and the model uncertainty were fully analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Smoke; Passenger blockage; Subway fire