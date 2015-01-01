Abstract

In Maltot (Normandy, France), one grave containing the remains of a German soldier, who died in 1944, was excavated amongst other graves and isolated elements. A dozen whole vials were unearthed, resulting in questions about their content. Various screenings were carried out on the contents of one single vial: HPLC-DAD and HR-LC-MS screening after 1/10 dilution in mobile phase, GC-MS and HS-GC-MS after 1/10 dilution in methanol, multi-element research by HR-ICP-MS after total mineralization, and cyanide analysis. Analyzed vial contained approximately 300 µL of a colorless, water-immiscible liquid with a characteristic solvent odor. HPLC-DAD, GC-MS, HR-LC-MS/MS, ICP-MS, and cyanide screenings were negative excluding the presence of cyanide, arsenic, barbiturates, amphetamines, or narcotics. HS-GC-MS analysis highlighted the presence of ethanol, chloroform, and diethyl ether at significant concentrations. Chloroform and diethyl ether were anesthetic products mainly reserved for urgent situations. We hypothesized that the soldier may have been a combat medic working on battlefields. as he was wounded, another possibility could be that he may have used the vials to relieve his pain; however, the immediate severity of the wounds drove us to assess the second hypothesis of delayed death as being less plausible. The high number of vials containing ethanol, chloroform, and diethyl ether, and the massive blood loss leading to quick death led us to support the combat medic or paramedic hypothesis.

Language: en